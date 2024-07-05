Horse tests positive for viral disease that spreads through blood, first known case in 11 years in the state

By McKenzy Parsons

Click here for updates on this story

COLFAX COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in a Colfax County horse. It’s the first case in the state in 11 years. The affected horse is in quarantine.

EIA is a viral disease that spreads through blood and has no known cure. It can be transmitted by blood-sucking insects or contaminated medical equipment. Common signs of the disease include fever, depression, low platelet count, and muscle weakness.

Horse owners can protect their herds through insect control, general cleanliness, and eliminating standing water.

For more information about the disease, click the link here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.