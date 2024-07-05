Men critically injured after found clinging to rocks on Lake Erie following boat crash

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Two Michigan men were rescued Thursday night after a crash caused there boat to partially sink while they were out on Lake Erie, officials said.

At 11:26 p.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received multiple calls about a boat sinking near the Bolles Harbor entrance and that there were people in the water.

When deputies and fire officials arrived, they found a 62-year-old man and his 38-year-old son clinging to rocks close to the Hoffman Memorial Fishing Pier and rescued them from the water.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were in a 1983 26-foot Chris-Craft boat when, for reasons unknown at this time, the boat crashed into the seawall near channel marker #10 as they were trying to enter the harbor.

The “hull of the boat was ruptured and the boat partially sank in the channel,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two men were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7703.

