‘The place was filled with cops’: Witness sees bank robbery victim in zip ties, describes scene

By Quanecia Fraser

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police are still looking for the suspects they say robbed a bank near 90th and Maple streets. One man saw an employee with zip ties around his arms, minutes before officers arrived.

“It’s a shock to me because there’s a security guard there all the time,” the man told KETV NewsWatch 7.

Wednesday, his trip to the U.S. Bank near 90th and Maple streets took a turn for the chaotic pretty fast.

“We heard a whole bunch of sirens coming,” he remembers.

The man went with a friend to get money for the month like he does every month.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the people in there,” he said.

But then he noticed something strange about one of the employees.

“And we looked inside and the guy that always helps us, he turns around, and he’s got double zip ties around his arms and around his wrists,” the witness said. “And I go, ‘oh no,’ so we walked back up to the car and it wasn’t two minutes later, the place was filled with cops.”

The witness, who does not want to be named, took a video of the scene while officers acted quickly.

“They brought a bar, and they took it to the back door and they busted it open,” he said. “And they were standing there, and they were just screaming on the inside, telling the people that they were there and to come outside.”

Investigators say two men demanded cash at gunpoint and left with the money. Police say they stole a car outside of the business before going eastbound on Maple Street.

“I don’t know what time the security guy was supposed to be there, maybe he was just late or something,” the witness said.

He said he talked to the employee he saw zip-tied shortly after everything happened.

“I asked him, ‘What did you do?’ and he goes, ‘I did whatever they said,'” the witness said. “Man, I would’ve been scared too.”

And as frightening as this was, the witness said he’d keep going back.

“The staff are fantastic. They’re great,” he said. “They help you out as fast as they can.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.