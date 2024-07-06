Bourbon bottles honoring fallen Oakland County deputy go on sale

By Alysia Burgio

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — The community continues to come together to honor the life of Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Reckling who was fatally shot on the job in June.

“We just wanted to do something that reflects him and always remembers him,” said Fady Mansour.

Mansour, the owner of Benstein Liquor in Commerce Township, says he started selling specialty bottles of Woodford Reserve bourbon on Tuesday. The backs of the bottles have Reckling’s badge etched on them.

“We did one batch which was 120 bottles we sold in 15 minutes. And then we had some three days ago, 144 bottles, and we sold out in 25 minutes,” Monsour said.

Reckling was a nine-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He was fatally shot in the head and chest on Detroit’s east side when investigating a stolen vehicle on June 22.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids with one on the way.

“I can’t even imagine what the wife is going through, what family members are going through, friends. I have no idea who this guy is, and I heard amazing stories from every single person that worked with him, grew up with him. Some people don’t even know him, and they’re like, we just want to support,” said Mansour.

All proceeds from the bottle sales will go directly to Reckling’s family. Mansour says the store has collected $1,200 so far, and the goal is $10,000.

“Grandmas are coming, sisters are coming, chiefs, the detectives…everyone is coming in to support this guy and it’s unbelievable,” Mansour said.

With how fast bottles are flying off the shelves and selling out, Mansour is confident he’ll reach that goal.

With the outpouring of support, he says he’ll keep this fundraiser going for as long as necessary.

“We will get the bottles. It just takes time. This might be a six, seven-month thing,” said Mansour.

If you would like to show support, Mansour says he’ll have 200 to 300 bottles available every Thursday starting at 9 a.m. first come, first serve.

The store is also accepting monetary donations for the family as well if you’re not interested in buying a bottle of bourbon.

Benstein Liquor is located at 1050 Benstein Road in Commerce Township.

