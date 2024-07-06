Undercover Minnesota police officer discovers plot to kill British TV personality

By David Schuman

OWATONNA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A sinister plot to kill a famous British woman was discovered and prevented thousands of miles away in Minnesota.

Gavin Plumb was convicted Thursday of planning to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, a popular British television personality.

Police in Essex, outside of London, say Plumb carefully planned the attack for years.

“Gavin Plumb is a dangerous, predatory individual who was intent on causing the most serious harm to his victim,” said Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood. “Today, Gavin Plumb remains where he belongs: behind bars.”

The investigation into Plumb began in Minnesota.

In an online chat, he solicited an undercover officer in Owatonna to commit the kidnap and murder.

The cop contacted both the FBI and British police.

The officer anonymously testified in the trial last month over video call, using the name David Nelson. He told the jury he uses various fake identities in his online social media investigations.

He said he looks for instances of human trafficking and kidnapping, and encountered Plumb in a group called “Abduct Lovers.”

“Today we’re extremely grateful to our law enforcement colleagues in America who not only brought Gavin Plumb to our attention but helped gather vital evidence that secured his conviction,” Wood said.

Willoughby released a statement to British media, saying in part, “I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat.”

The Owatonna Police Department says it’ll be releasing more information about the case next week.

