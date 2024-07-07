NorCal couple fights side-by-side with firefighters to save home from Thompson Fire

By Kayla Moeller

OROVILLE, California (KOVR) — A Butte County couple fought side-by-side with firefighters to save their home from the Thompson Fire. The fire has burned thousands of acres in the Oroville area, has already destroyed several homes and cars, and has left multiple firefighters injured.

It was perfect conditions to make things challenging for firefighters to get ahead of the Thompson Fire. It has burned more than 3,500 acres so far and has injured eight firefighters.

Flames began on Thomspon Flat Road on Tuesday and they’ve quickly spread up through the mountains, into neighborhoods and even up to the Oroville Dam.

“We knew it was going to be a very bad summer and the fire season started early,” said Paul Raymond, whose home near View Lane was saved by the fire.

Flames crept up mere feet from Paul and Karen Raymond’s home.

“We [saw]the fire coming from the west and it was coming fast,” Paul said.

Paul wasted no time. He grabbed a garden hose and a bucket before being joined by firefighters to stop the flames from reaching his home.

“Ever since yesterday, I’ve been up over 24 hours, all last night running around putting out hot spots,” Paul said.

“Ten feet from the porch,” Karen said.

Karen said they’ve been mowing and raking in anticipation of fire season.

“If we hadn’t cut it down the grass would’ve been that tall,” Karen said. “And then we would’ve lost everything.”

Crews have been fighting the fire around the clock. Numerous air tankers have been brought in from all over the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the area freeing up more resources.

“My mother is 93. She evacuated from Kelly Ranch. I have no idea where she’s at. But it’s all part of living out here we’re in nature’s land,” Karen said.

Karen said she and Paul are not strangers to fires as they were living in Butte County during the 2018 Camp Fire.

