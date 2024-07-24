Landmark Event: $50 Million Choice Neighborhoods Grant Presentation!
By Jo-Carolyn Goode
July 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Mark your calendars for a historic occasion on **Friday, July 26, 2024**, as we celebrate the official presentation of a groundbreaking **$50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant** from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to the Houston Housing Authority (HHA) and the City of Houston! 🎉🏠
This monumental grant will fuel the revitalization of **Cuney Homes** and the broader **Third Ward** neighborhood, ushering in transformative changes that will enhance housing, healthcare, education, and job opportunities for countless residents. 🌟
📅 Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 26, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: Cuney Homes, 3260 Truxillo St., Houston, TX 77004 (South Side Basketball Court)
🎤 Featured Speakers:
Julia R. Gordon: Assistant Secretary for the Office of Housing and FHA Commissioner
Candace Valenzuela: HUD Regional Administrator for Region VI
John Whitmire: City of Houston Mayor
Tiffany Thomas: Council Member, City of Houston
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz: Council Member, City of Houston
David A. Northern Sr.: HHA President and CEO
Jody Proler: Chairman, HHA Board of Commissioners
Delores Ford: President, Resident Council Board
Pastor Rudy Rasmus: Co-Founder and Executive Director of Bread of Life Inc., St. John’s Downtown, and Temenos CDC
This grant is a game-changer for our community, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future. Join us in celebrating this pivotal moment that promises to elevate the quality of life for residents and energize the Third Ward neighborhood.
Come be part of this exciting celebration and witness the beginning of a new era for Cuney Homes and beyond!
For more info, visit housingforhouston.com and/or hud.gov
