MTA bus crashes into Burger King in Brooklyn. Video shows the moment it loses control.

By Elijah Westbrook

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — An MTA bus crashed into a Burger King overnight in Kensington, Brooklyn.

Investigators believe the bus driver, a man in his 50s, suffered a heart attack before the crash. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Surveillance video shows the B16 bus speed past a car then make a wide turn before hitting a light post and slamming into the building. It happened around 12:15 a.m. on the corner of Dahill Road and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Two passengers — a 20-year-old woman and 60-year-old woman — were on board at the time, but they were not hurt.

CBS New York spoke with the owner of the Burger King, who said, thankfully, the restaurant was closed and no one was inside.

“Thank god, they closed at midnight, so all the crew and customers and everybody was out of the store,” said owner Javid Syd. “The building you can replace, but you cannot replace the person.”

He said the business has been there for at least 20 years and now has a gaping hole in its side.

“I see that there’s a lot of structural damage to the dining room. Now, we’re waiting for our structural engineer and the construction people to come. Most of all, we want to make sure the building is safe,” he said.

Crews used a tow truck to remove the bus from the building early Thursday morning. It will now be taken to an MTA facility to be inspected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.