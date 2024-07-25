Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death with sword in San Dimas

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIMAS, California (KABC) — A 44-year-old woman accused of stabbing her wife to death with a sword in San Dimas has been arrested, authorities announced.

The incident happened last Thursday in the 300 block of South Huntington Avenue, between Arrow Highway and Cienega Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Weichien Huang and her wife, Chen Chen Fei, got into an argument at their home when Huang attacked Fei with a sword.

Cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a woman carrying what appears to be a Samurai sword before deputies stop her in the middle of the street.

It was not immediately known if the woman caught on video walking with the sword was the victim or the suspect. Additional video showed her walking up to the front door of a home a few doors down with blood streaming down one arm and carrying the sword in the other.

Investigators said Fei’s mother was also attacked and was listed in stable condition from injuries sustained from the assault.

The sheriff’s department said she was able to get a hold of the sword and leave to get help.

Huang was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.