Child in critical condition after being struck by SUV driven by elderly woman in Miami

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car allegedly driven by an elderly woman in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to reports of a child struck by a car, around 3:57 p.m., in front of Navarro Discount Pharmacy located near SW 22nd Street and SW 32nd Avenue, Monday.

According to witnesses, an elderly woman was driving a red Nissan Rogue SUV and was trying to park outside the store. She accidentally hit the gas when trying to brake, drove over the sidewalk, and hit the child, who was walking with a family member exiting the store.

The child was thrown back due to the force of the impact.

“Somebody apparently confused the gas pedal with the break,” said Victor Garcia a witness. “It’s a very sad incident.”

The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Miami Police say the girl was between the ages of five and 7-years-old.

The SUV had major damage to the front of the car and was taped off as police began their investigation.

7News captured an elderly woman with a police officer going through the SUV looking for her belongings. Witnesses say she was the driver of the SUV.

Witnesses tell 7News that the elderly have a responsibility to make sure they are not putting the public in harm’s way.

“When you get to a point, I’m growing older myself, we come to a point that we need to accept our reality as we grow older and we need to be responsible. Especially with the community around us,” said Garcia.

He adds, ” As a parent, as a grandfather, you know, my heart goes out to the family because I have grandkids and it could be happening to my grandkids… or even my daughter.”

A tow truck towed the vehicle away and the scene has been cleared.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been made.

