N.C. Special Olympics raises money for athletes by going ‘Over the Edge’

By Ed DiOrio

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — All parts of the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Asheville were being used on Labor Day to raise money for some special athletes.

The North Carolina Special Olympics partnered with Over the Edge to raise thousands of dollars. Over 40 participants repelled down the side of the hotel throughout the day.

Those that took part included Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb. Participants had to raise at least a thousand dollars to take part.

With over 40 people, and sponsors donating, Special Olympics anticipated around $60,000 dollars was raised.

“We never ask our athletes to pay any fees when it comes to your involvement in Special Olympics,” N.C. Special Olympics President Keith Fishburne told News 13. “We’re the world’s largest sports organization for adults with intellectual disabilities. We don’t want money to be a barrier to keep them from being a part of our program. It’s events like this that helps us pay for fees involved in our sports programs.”

Another Over the Edge event to raise money for N.C. Special Olympics is being held in Raleigh later this month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.