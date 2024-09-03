Think you have good hand-eye coordination? Man juggles while jogging



WEWS

By Dave Colabine

Click here for updates on this story

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — He’s a runner that has heads spinning. Perhaps you’ve seen Drew Stuart out at Edgewater Park or even throughout downtown Cleveland and just had to stop and watch in awe.

“For a long time, running was something I knew I should do and I would do it as part of a good healthy routine,” Stuart explained.

A jogging juggler, balancing the need to stay in shape with a newfound joy.

“It was around COVID-19 when I learned to juggle, and that it occurred to me I could combine the two,” Drew Stuart said.” Running turned from something that was a bit of a chore into something that was super fun, and I look forward to it every time. Together, they combine into a whole unique experience.”

Stuart admits that when he juggles and runs, he occasionally stops on his 6-mile run but never stops juggling.

“People are never expecting to see it,” he smiled. “I guess I’m known as that guy who tends to do it around the neighborhood.”

Usually, Stuart told News 5 that he juggles with three items while running.

“If you get bored, just add one more,” he said.

And he’ll go just about anywhere, unafraid that this traveling circus may fail.

“Doesn’t matter if you drop it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you look stupid cause you’re going to run away anyway.”

Proof that trying something new doesn’t mean you need to hide until it works.

“It’s a little out there but maybe it gives people permission to do what you want to do; be yourself, go experiment, don’t care about failing in public,” he said. “It’s a nice way to deal with anxiety. We all feel like sometimes.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.