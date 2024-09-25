‘His foot was almost completely amputated’: 7-year-old boy recovering after car crash that plowed into home

By Mika Miyashima

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — A 7-year-old boy is on the long road to recovery after being hit by a car on the Big Island.

Taurean Reign DeNoto was hit by a car that also plowed into his Kaumana Drive home on Sept. 5, 2024.

His parents said it’s a miracle he survived.

“At that time, a neighbor from across the street pulled into our driveway to pick up our other neighbor who we have a shared driveway with,” explained Ralph Hilton, Taurean’s father. “Before our neighbor even got into the vehicle all the way, the guy stepped on the gas and hit Taurean and drove through the front of our house. With Taurean attached to the front bumper of his car. He went face first through a wall.”

Taurean’s foot was almost completely amputated from the crash.

“Everything was severed except for one artery,” said Ralph. “Everything else was severed. I had to put his foot in my pocket to carry him outside.”

Taurean’s mom Alisha, who works as a surgical technologist at Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital, knew time was of the essence to save her sons life.

“She was just like hey we need a tourniquet,” explained Ralph. “I listened to her and he lived.”

“If we didn’t act fast and know what to do he would’ve bled out before EMTs got there,” said Alisha.

After being life-flighted to Queens Medical Center on O’ahu, a surgeon was able to reattach Taurean’s foot.

He’s now scheduled to have his seventh surgery on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

“He’s going to have extensive deformities for the rest of his life from this,” said Alisha.

Police arrested the 71-year-old neighbor for negligent injury.

The family said he had just had hip surgery, and wasn’t supposed to be driving.

“I’m pretty sure your foot doesn’t work that well when you have a hip replacement,” said Ralph. “I’m thinking his foot fell off the break and on to the gas pedal and he couldn’t lift it off and once he started bouncing through our house when he hit the house, he definitely can’t lift his foot off the gas pedal.”

Taurean also also suffered severed arteries and nerves in his wrist, and a major concussion.

No word as of now if or when he’ll be able to walk again.

“We’re trying to keep his spirits up and keep him as active as we can so he doesn’t lose muscle function and mobility in the rest of his body,” said Alisha.

For now, his family is asking for prayers for his continued healing.

“He’s got a good spirit. He’s tough. He’s determined. He’s an active boy. He plays sports and he’s not gonna let this stop him,” she said.

Neighbors posted a GoFundMe page for the family.

