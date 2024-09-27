Caretaker pleads guilty in drowning death of Cumberland County woman

By Web staff

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman pleaded guilty in the drowning death of a Cumberland County woman in her care.

Folake Sowami entered the plea Wednesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person.

Sowami was supposed to stay up all night to monitor 71-year-old Rosinha Pereira because of her medical conditions.

However, police alleged Sowami fell asleep, allowing Pereira to wander into the backyard of her Silver Spring Township home in October 2023.

Pereira fell into a hot tub and drowned.

PA Law: Involuntary manslaughter The following is from the Pennsylvania statute:

(a) General rule.–A person is guilty of involuntary manslaughter when as a direct result of the doing of an unlawful act in a reckless or grossly negligent manner, or the doing of a lawful act in a reckless or grossly negligent manner, he causes the death of another person.

(b) Grading.–Involuntary manslaughter is a misdemeanor of the first degree. Where the victim is under 12 years of age and is in the care, custody or control of the person who caused the death, involuntary manslaughter is a felony of the second degree.

