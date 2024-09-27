More than $12K in product stolen from Sacramento County beauty business after break-in, owner says

By Andres Valle

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento business owner is angry after she says thieves stole more than $12,000 worth of merchandise from her beauty store.

This is the second time in eight months that Total Beauty Experience off Arden Way in the Arden-Arcade area has been broken into.

Debbie Ditore owns Total Beauty Experience. The salon and beauty retail has been in business for 30 years, selling hair and skincare products, gifts, clothing, and jewelry.

“It’s ruining the business. It’s making it so that it’s almost impossible to financially be able to weather these kinds of losses and continue with the business,” said Debbie Ditore, the owner of the store.

Footage provided by Ditore showed what appeared to be a person in a yellow hoodie, followed by a person in a black hoodie, scoping out the front of the store early Sunday morning.

They then return with a truck and tools to break in.

“We need to have more aggressive law enforcement and harsher consequences and penalties so that these people don’t feel as if they can do anything they want and get away with it,” Ditore said.

Sacramento’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is aware of recent retail theft crimes affecting local businesses. They are now urging business owners to add security cameras and better lighting in case a burglary occurs.

“Please put in the report, let them know what happened, because the more data that’s out there, it’s going to help them get the resources that are needed. The reality is that this is really hurting our businesses. When things hit hard for them, it also will go down the consumer,” said Cathy Rodriguez-Aguilar, the president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the burglary. They are asking the public if you have any information to call 916-874-4357.

“I really think that right now, the criminals feel as if they can get away with everything. And it doesn’t really matter where any business is located. And that’s why the crimes need to be punished,” Ditore said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.