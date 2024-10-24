Rudy’s Pastry Shop in Queens celebrates 90 years

By Elle McLogan

QUEENS, New York (WCBS) — Rudy’s Pastry Shop in Ridgewood, Queens has been serving up cookies, cakes and more for nearly nine decades.

CBS News New York’s Elle McLogan paid a visit to find out what keeps the regulars coming back.

For Rudy’s Pastry Shop owner Antonetta “Toni” Binanti, the bakery has always felt like home.

“Most of my customers that walk in, if I don’t know their name, I will know their order,” she said. “And I go according to who’s going to come into my bakery what I make for the day.”

Originally from a small village in Campania, Italy, she moved to the United States at age 13. She began working alongside her uncle at the German bakery before taking the reins. This week, Rudy’s is celebrating 90 years in business.

Regulars come for more than coffee and cake.

“It’s not just the relationship I have with Toni but also the relationship I have with the people at the shop,” customer Luke Robinson said. “When you’re talking to someone who then sees someone else walking through the door, and they can wave and say their name, you know you’re in a special place.”

Binanti says the Rudy’s recipe for longevity is one part creativity to one part tradition. Despite layout modifications over the years, the original floors, doors and twine dispensers remain. Staff experiment with new flavors, but certain menu favorites aren’t going anywhere.

“The Danish will never come off the menu,” Binanti said. “The Linzer tart is a trademark of Rudy’s.”

The community will celebrate Rudy’s anniversary with food, crafts, and performances on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12-5 p.m.

