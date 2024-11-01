‘Commercial grade firework’ puts hole in semitruck, Salinas police say

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Salinas police are investigating after a commercial-grade firework blew a hole in a semitruck.

The video above shows a projectile being shot in the air, another angle inside a semitruck shows a boom that forces the inside to shake. After you can see the hole left behind and a window blown out from another nearby semitruck.

People online speculated what the projectile could have, saying a firework was not capable of leaving that kind of damage.

” Through the investigation so far and conferring with outside professionals, we were able to determine that it was possibly a commercial-grade firework that caused this damage. We want to be clear this is not a bottle rock style firework, think more the level of a City putting on a paid 4th of July firework show level firework,” said Salinas police via social media.

Police believe this was not a targeted attack, and there is no further threat to the public.

Nobody was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. John Richardson at 831-758-7478.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.