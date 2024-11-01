Former Oak Creek High School teacher found not guilty by jury in sexual assault case

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A former teacher that was charged with second degree sexual assault was found not guilty by jury on Thursday, Oct. 31.

This comes after 23-year-old Rachel Goodle was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student under the age of 16 last year.

Goodle pled not guilty in August.

