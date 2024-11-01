Former SPD officer convicted of malfeasance in office

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A former Shreveport police officer was convicted of malfeasance in office in a bench trial Thursday in Caddo District Court.

Christopher McConnell, 40, of Bossier City, testified in his own defense before District Judge Chris Victory.

Victory heard McConnell and four witnesses for the state, who related that on the night of Jan. 16, 2020, McConnell conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Linwood Avenue due to the license plate light not working. After McConnell activated his cruiser’s lights and siren, the female driver slowed down but continued to drive as she attempted to locate a safe and better-lit location, finally parking at a local business.

McConnell got out of his vehicle with his weapon, yelling as he approached the parked vehicle, “license, registration, shut your mouth.” He pulled the driver from her vehicle and attempted to handcuff her.

Two other officers on scene assisted McConnell in arresting the driver, who allegedly pulled away from the officers then was tased by a different officer. She then sat on the pavement to be handcuffed. Despite her compliance, McConnell struck the driver in the face. Injured, she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

McConnell will return for sentencing Dec. 9. He faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $500, or both.

McConnell was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Victoria Washington and Courtney Ray. He was defended by Rickey Swift.

