Iowa family sponsors Phill the water buffalo in honor of late daughter

OXFORD, Iowa (KCCI) — A central Iowa family is sponsoring Phill, the water buffalo that was on the loose for days in Pleasant Hill, in honor of their late daughter.

Mollie Quick, 20, died in a car accident in May. The U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman was driving home from California to surprise her family for her mother’s birthday and Mother’s Day. Her car hydroplaned in Nebraska, and she hit a parked semi at full speed.

Tim Quick, Mollie’s dad, said she loved animals and taking care of them. She often volunteered her time at AHeinz57 Pet Rescue. So, when an opportunity came up to sponsor Phill, they knew they had to take it.

“Anything that we can do to put her name on it, for her legacy to live on, especially when it comes to animal rescue and dealing with animals, is super important for us,” Tim said.

Shawn Camp, co-founder of the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, said the sponsorship helps pay for food, medical bills and bedding. The Quick family is one of twelve sponsors. She said the family’s decision to sponsor the water buffalo in memory of Mollie left her speechless.

“What a wonderful way to turn something tragic into something very meaningful,” Camp said.

Camp said the donations have already helped Phill heal in his forever home. His bullet wound is healed, and he is now out of quarantine and interacting with the other animals.

The Quick family got a chance to meet the water buffalo for the first time Thursday. Tim said the outing helped the family heal.

“She would love being out here right now. I’m sure she’s probably floating probably floating around somewhere,” Tim said. “It’s super important for us to stick together and do things like this.”

Mollie would’ve celebrated her 21st birthday Tuesday.

