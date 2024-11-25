Saints legend Steve Gleason hurt after “traumatic” accident

By Fletcher Mackel

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is home and resting after what he calls a “traumatic accident” on Saturday.

Gleason’s wife Michel posted about the accident on his social media platforms saying:

“Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic. It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse. Miraculously, he was spared greater injury because he was strapped into his wheelchair and because of the swift action of his care team, a passerby doctor, and family. I guess his van is preparing him for his fight against Jake Paul. He is at home resting and grateful for this crazy wonderful life and the support and love from everyone.”

Gleason played for the Saints for eight years, and was best known for his famous punt block in the first game back in the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.

In 2011 he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Gleason has dedicated his life to bringing awareness to the disease, creating his own nonprofit Team Gleason.

The nonprofit aims to empower people with ALS to live purposeful lives by providing broad-reaching programming and support services to help others thrive and ultimately bring an end to the disease.

After years of advocacy, Team Gleason successfully lobbied for “The Steve Gleason Act,” which ensures the availability of life sustaining communication devices in the U.S. Since then, Gleason has inspired technology companies like Microsoft to continue developing technology for ALS patients worldwide.

He was also the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal for his advocacy work.

