Samaritan’s Purse announces free home rebuild program for Helene victims

By Marisa Sardonia

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Samaritan’s Purse is launching its new Hurricane Helene Rebuild Program in the aftermath of Helene, the nonprofit organization announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The organization says it is now taking applications to rebuild homes for those in need.

Samaritan’s Purse says its cost-free services include:

Manufactured home replacements Repairs to stick-built homes New stick-built home construction Furniture assistance Church grants

The nonprofit says it is currently serving Western North Carolina homeowners in Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey and Watauga Counties.

Those who wish to apply or know someone who lost their home due to Helene can contact Samaritan’s Purse by calling 828-588-4663 or emailing USDisasterRecovery@samaritan.org.

