Three men rescued at Sharks Cove; Ocean Safety speaks on high surf

By Kimber Collins

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Ocean Safety said three men were treated at Sharks Cove Friday afternoon after barely escaping large waves.

A High Surf Advisory is in place until 6 p.m. Saturday, meaning the water is too dangerous for swimming and snorkeling.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the men were out on the rocks in-between Ke Iki Beach and Sharks Cove when a large set overtook them. The men were barely able to get to shore on their own. EMS treated them for multiple abrasions from head to toe. They declined transport to an emergency room.

Before 4 p.m. on Friday, lifeguards rescued seven people and gave warning to 5,400 about the high surf.

For 17-year-old surfer Braedon Harris, he enjoys the bigger waves but puts safety first.

“I wear a floatation suit and underneath is a thing called a pull vest, it has CO-2 cartridges and you pull this lever and it blows up with air and then for my board I have this extra thick leash,” Harris said.

Honolulu Ocean safety said surfers need to know their limits, but the biggest concern during winter season swells are beachgoers.

“These swells can rapidly rise up within hours and where you were with your stuff can be underneath water within the next hour. So with these swells it is very dangerous, it can easily sweep out you and your little ones and your belongings out to sea where you don’t want to be,” said Kyle Foyle, North Shore District lieutenant.

Tape and signs are up around snorkeling hot spot Sharks Cove. Repeat tourist Jim Phillips said he hasn’t seen the beach taped off before the waves will not stop his holiday.

“It’s very very rough but you know, you’re in Hawaii, it’s beautiful weather, just come and enjoy the beach,” said Phillips, visiting from Utah.

Foyle says to stay close to lifeguards if you’re planning a beach day, if you have doubts don’t go out, and swim at your own risk.

