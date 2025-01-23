2 Inmates at Marcy Correctional Facility Given CPR and Narcan, Correctional Officers Union Says

By Zach Lewis

MARCY, N.Y. (WKTV) — Officers at Marcy Correctional Facility performed CPR on two inmates and administered multiple doses of Narcan after discovering them unresponsive in their dorms.

This incident took place at the medium-security facility last week.

On Jan. 14, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, several inmates reported that a 62-year-old inmate collapsed.

Upon finding the inmate unresponsive, the officer called for medical assistance and began CPR as additional staff, including a nurse, arrived.

Despite administering more doses of Narcan, there was no response. An automated external defibrillator was used, but no pulse could be detected.

After another dose of Narcan, the inmate began to breathe and displayed a faint pulse, although he remained unconscious, according to the union.

An ambulance was called, and after the eighth dose of Narcan, the inmate became responsive.

Paramedics took the inmate to Wynn Hospital.

On Jan. 19, during routine rounds at 1:23 a.m., an officer discovered an inmate unresponsive and covered in vomit in a bathroom stall.

The officer called for medical assistance, and a sergeant responded to the scene, NYSCOPBA officials stated in a release.

They removed the inmate from the stall and Narcann was administered, but it had no effect.

A nurse arrived and began CPR alongside one of the officers.

“An AED was utilized but indicated that no shock was needed, but CPR was to continue,” the organization’s release stated.

After a fourth dose of Narcan, the inmate began to breathe, but then became unresponsive again.

Staff continued CPR, and two more doses of Narcan were given. The inmate started breathing and regained a pulse, NYSCOPBA said.

An ambulance took the 20-year-old inmate to Wynn Hospital.

NYSCOPBA stated that it remains unclear what caused both inmates to lose consciousness, or whether any contraband drugs were involved.

Chris Summers, NYSCOPBA president, commended all staff members involved in the lifesaving measures taken at Marcy Correctional Facility.

“If not for the quick actions of all the officers and medical staff involved, this certainly could have ended up differently,” Summers said.

The union president continued, saying that the past month “has been trying for all staff, especially those assigned to Marcy.”

“Far too often,” Summers continued, “the good that officers do daily is overshadowed, and they are unfortunately painted with a broad brush because of the actions of a few. I am confident that our members will rise above this and continue to perform their duties with the professionalism and respect for the job they have always shown.”

Bryan Hluska, the central region’s vice president, echoed Summers in that the past month “has been difficult.”

“Especially for the good men and women who come to Marcy every day and perform their duties admirably amidst very difficult and dangerous conditions,” Hluska said. “They come to work, work very long hours in a stressful environment with little or no complaints. It is my sincere hope that their continued efforts don’t get overlooked and forgotten.”

