‘Champ stamp’ Chiefs superfan hoping to add Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift signatures to tattoo

By Krista Tatschl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — There are Chiefs fans, and then there is David Leach.

“I’m the biggest Chiefs fan in the world. I have a tattoo, um, somewhere on my lower back … it’s called a ‘champ stamp.'”

In 2017, Leach lost a bet with his hometown of Raytown, Missouri.

“I bet my hometown we would never have a franchise player, and then we got Patrick Mahomes. I am a man of my word, so I got the tattoo.”

The tattoo: a 9-by-6-inch replication of Mahomes, getting ready to launch a touchdown bomb, sits on the lower fourth of Leach’s back.

Hundreds of people have wanted to take selfies with Leach when he shows off the tattoo.

At Union Station on Friday, a woman saw the tattoo and shouted out, “Awesome!”

Mahomes has even signed the tattoo at a live taping of the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Leach knew that was the next inking to happen.

“I went right across the street to a tattoo place across Hollywood Boulevard to get it on my back. No one else has that,” Leach said.

Now, Leach would like two things: the Chiefs to have a three-peat Super Bowl dynasty and to have a “three-peat” celebrity-signed–tattoo added to the “champ stamp.”

“I want to add Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s to it,” Leach said. “I would love for them to sign it. It’ll be the most famous tattoo in the world at that point.”

He said he is going to the game Sunday and hopes to meet Swift and have her sign his back with a black Sharpie.

“She wants her boyfriend to win the three-peat, right?” Leach said. “I won’t be drinking anything but lattes at the game if I get to meet her.”

Leach has loved the Chiefs since he was a child, and his mother worked for the Chiefs organization when Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana played for the team in the early 1990s.

“This is all I’ve known … the tattoo needs an ending and that will be with Taylor Swift’s signature,” Leach said.

