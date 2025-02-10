Texas Southern University Appoints Engineering Visionary Dr. Mark Weatherspoon as New Dean of Science, Engineering, and Technology

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — February 6, 2025 (Houston) – Texas Southern University (TSU) is stepping into a new era of scientific innovation and academic excellence with the appointment of Dr. Mark Weatherspoon as the next Dean of the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology (COSET). Following an extensive nationwide search, Weatherspoon’s selection marks the first high-profile hire under TSU’s newly appointed President, J.W. Crawford III, signaling a bold vision for the university’s future. “Dr. Weatherspoon’s track record as a pioneering leader, strategic thinker, and dynamic researcher will elevate the college and position our students for unparalleled success,” said President Crawford. “His leadership will usher in a transformative chapter for TSU, and I expect great things from him.”

A Proven Leader in Engineering and Innovation Dr. Weatherspoon arrives at TSU with an impressive background in academia and research. Having served as a professor at the prestigious joint Florida A&M University-Florida State University (FAMU-FSU) College of Engineering (COE), he boasts over a decade of administrative leadership. His previous roles include inaugural Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Academic Innovation, Associate Department Chair for Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE), and Director of Undergraduate Programs. Dr. Weatherspoon’s impact extends far beyond the classroom. As an active researcher, he has mentored 17 graduate students—four Ph.D. and eleven M.S. graduates—with two Ph.D. students currently under his advisement. His dedication to scholarship is evident in his portfolio of over 65 published works, spanning journal articles and conference presentations. His expertise lies in advanced modeling and simulation at the device, circuit, and system levels—key areas that align with emerging technological advancements. His research contributions have attracted more than $5.5 million in funding from esteemed institutions such as the National Science Foundation, the National Security Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Office of Naval Research, and corporate giants like Northrop Grumman and Intel Corporation.

Championing STEM Excellence and Research Innovation Dr. Weatherspoon’s pioneering efforts in STEM education are nothing short of groundbreaking. From 2008 to 2020, he spearheaded the National Science Foundation’s FREEDM Research and Education Program (REP), an initiative designed to enhance student research through experiential learning. In 2023, he expanded on this legacy by launching an ambitious $1.5 million REP initiative across three STEM-based colleges, backed by Northrop Grumman. Beyond academia, Dr. Weatherspoon has contributed to high-tech industry advancements. His tenure at Raytheon Systems-ECI Division saw him designing cutting-edge RF/microwave low-noise amplifiers. Additionally, his collaborations with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Boulder, CO, and Raytheon-RF Components in Andover, MA, allowed him to refine noise temperature measurement techniques that remain crucial in modern engineering applications.

A New Era for TSU’s Science, Engineering, and Technology Programs As he prepares to assume his role as Dean on March 10, Dr. Weatherspoon is poised to revolutionize COSET with his visionary leadership. His appointment represents more than just a change in administration—it is a testament to TSU’s commitment to fostering innovation, expanding research opportunities, and preparing students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Under his leadership, TSU is set to strengthen its position as a powerhouse in STEM education, attracting top-tier faculty, increasing industry partnerships, and securing funding to support cutting-edge research initiatives. Dr. Weatherspoon’s tenure promises to elevate TSU’s reputation nationally and globally, ensuring that students receive unparalleled academic training and hands-on experiences that will set them apart in competitive job markets. His commitment to diversity and inclusion within STEM fields aligns perfectly with TSU’s mission to empower students from all backgrounds, particularly those from historically underrepresented communities. “TSU has a rich legacy of academic excellence and a strong commitment to student success,” Dr. Weatherspoon stated. “I look forward to building upon this foundation and working collaboratively to advance research, innovation, and workforce development within COSET.” With this appointment, Texas Southern University underscores its dedication to shaping the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technology leaders. The future is bright for COSET, and under Dr. Weatherspoon’s stewardship, the college is poised to break new ground and redefine what’s possible in STEM education. Welcome to the future of innovation at TSU—where history meets progress, and the possibilities are limitless. For more information go to: catalog.tsu.edu/undergraduate/schools-colleges/science-engineering-technology

