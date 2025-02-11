Janitor facing felony charges after allegedly selling students drugs

By Patrick Damp

GIBSONIA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — KDKA-TV has learned the identity of the Pine-Richland High School custodian who has been accused of selling drugs to students.

Keon Barrett is now charged with corrupting minors along with other crimes.

According to police, at least one student reported that Barrett had sold them alcohol and another reported Barrett had sold them a THC vape.

Police also said that a student informed them Barrett had let them use his THC vape pen at a school basketball game.

The district is asking parents and students who may have more information to come forward.

Last week, KDKA-TV learned that Barrett was placed on administrative leave and was facing felony charges for allegedly selling vape products to students.

In a letter to families and staff, the district said that police were notified when they suspected the evening custodian of selling the products, some of which may have included THC.

Barrett was arrested by Northern Regional Police and the district placed him on administrative leave.

One parent, who recently had a child graduate but remains involved in the district, expressed his disappointment.

“It’s scary because the last thing [you would] expect from a custodian [to be] is a present danger to the students,” Bill Goehring said.

The district said in its letter to families that safety remains their priority and urged the usage of its reporting system.

“Student and staff safety and well-being is our priority for the district,” the statement read. “We continue to emphasize that the use of reporting mechanisms is a critical factor in school safety.”

