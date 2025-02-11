Student starts drive to help single-parent families dealing with cancer

By Eddie Celaya

ORO VALLEY, Arizona (KGUN) — A fourth-grade student at Painted Sky Elementary School is leading an effort to support single-parent families affected by cancer.

“I thought a Singletons drive would be good… because Singletons helps single parents fighting cancer,” said Luke Quill, a Painted Sky fourth grader.

Quill, a member of the school’s National Elementary Honor Society, proposed a household goods and toy drive to benefit The Singletons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting single-parent families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Typically, the school holds canned food drives, bake sales and other fundraising and volunteer events, but Quill wanted to do something different.

Throughout February, students and families at Painted Sky Elementary will donate essential items, including cleaning supplies and toys for children.

Quill, who has a history of volunteering, said he hopes the initiative will bring comfort to families in need.

“It feels really good… It’s hard for them to get stuff. So, it feels really helpful to give them stuff they need, instead of having to go out and buy it,” he said.

His mother, Heidy Quill, expressed pride in her son’s commitment to helping others.

“As he’s grown older, we’ve done little things like packed lunches for kids at different schools,” she said, noting that his passion for service has grown over time.

The National Elementary Honor Society, which promotes community service among students, quickly embraced Quill’s idea.

Sarah Natale, a fourth grade teacher at Painted Sky and the club’s advisor, praised his leadership and initiative.

“Amazing kid,” Natale said of Luke. “All the kids in NEHS all want to serve the community. It’s really nice to see kids reaching out and looking for ways to help people.”

The drive, which runs through the end of February, will conclude with The Singletons collecting the donated items and distributing them to families in need.

Quill hopes the effort will make a meaningful impact on families struggling with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

“If they don’t have that much stuff, and they need stuff, it feels good to help them, so that you know that you’re helping them,” he said.

