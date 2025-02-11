Young Eagles fan recovering from injuries in Philadelphia plane crash, Andre Howard, celebrates Super Bowl win

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ thrashing of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX brought some joy to 10-year-old Andre Howard, a boy still healing after the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia late last month.

Howard was one of 24 people on the ground injured after a medical jet crashed near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue on Jan. 31. The crash killed all six passengers aboard, including the crew, a children’s hospital patient and her mother.

Howard reportedly was hurt when he covered up his sister to protect her and was struck by flying debris.

Sunday night at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Howard and his family were all smiles celebrating the Eagles getting a second Lombardi trophy.

Andre’s mother Lashawn Hamiel shared video of the family all decked out in midnight and Kelly Green doing an E-A-G-L-E-S chant in the hospital hallway. Andre was wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey and an Eagles National Football Conference champions commemorative hat.

Ahead of the Super Bowl Howard’s efforts to protect his sister got the attention of Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who showed love to Howard in a social media post.

“Speedy recovery! You are a Hero young man! I’m going to come see you when I get back,” Brown wrote on X last week. “Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man.”

After the crash, Soans Christian Academy in Northeast Philadelphia launched a fundraiser for Howard. Leaders at Soans say Howard and his siblings have all attended the academy since preschool, with Andre now joining them for after-school activities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.