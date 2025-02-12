New Orleans Unites: Bartender’s $2,000 tip from Post Malone finally approved by Square

By Aubry Killion

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Heather Foster, a bartender at The Howlin’ Wolf in New Orleans, received a $2,000 tip from Post Malone during the Super Bowl. However, she said that at first, the payment processing company Square wouldn’t process the full tip.

After her story went viral and our community pushed for answers, WDSU investigative reporter Aubry Killion has just found out that the tip will be processed. Foster told Killion she’s cried tears of joy and will be saving the money.

Killion asked what would her message be to Post Malone right now.

“Next beer is on me, man!” Foster said.

A Square spokesperson issued the following statement.

“While our systems initially limited the max tip in this scenario, we’ve corrected this and ensured they’ve received the full $2000 tip given. Some sellers are subject to tip limits to protect them from fraud and other bad activity – but great local businesses like The Howlin’ Wolf shouldn’t be among those, and we’ve ensured they won’t run into similar issues with generous patrons going forward.”

