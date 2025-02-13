Babysitter charged with stealing from homeowners and selling goods online

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A babysitter and U.S. Army reservist has been charged with stealing jewelry, handbags, and clothing from three north suburban homes where she worked, and posting them for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Darissa Chavarria, 22, is facing multiple charges of felony theft in Lake County.

Police said the investigation started after a Lake Forest homeowner reported one of the thefts in January.

On Jan. 9, an arrest warrant was approved for Chavarria, charging her with two felony counts of theft, according to Lake County court records.

Not long after, a Lake Bluff homeowner reported missing jewelry, handbags, and clothing totaling more than $10,000 in value from her home. The items also were being sold by Chavarria on Facebook marketplace.

On Jan 27, a second Lake Forest homeowner who Chavarria had worked for reported missing jewelry totaling approximately $1,700 in value.

After police executed a search warrant on Chavarria’s home on Jan. 28, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office approved three counts of felony theft against Chavarria.

Chavarria is due to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 6, according to Lake County court records.

Police said anyone who has previously hired Chavarria as a babysitter should check their valuables, and if they believe anything has been stolen, they should contact their local police department.

A U.S. Army Reserve spokesperson confirmed Chavarria is a specialist stationed in Lake Forest, and has been with the Army Reserve since October 2021.

She is assigned as a unit supply specialist with the 16th Psychological Operations Company, HHSC Psyob Battalion, in Lake Forest. During her time in the service, she has been awarded an Army Achievement Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and an Army Service Ribbon.

“The Army Reserve and the U.S. Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command are aware of the incident and will continue to monitor the situation. The Army Reserve is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct among its Soldiers and civilian personnel,” an Army Reserve spokesperson said in a statement.

