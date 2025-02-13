Commuters help after baby born on NYC subway, MTA says

By Derick Waller

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A woman gave birth on board a New York City subway Wednesday, the MTA says.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on a southbound W train in Manhattan.

According to the MTA, multiple passengers alerted the conductor that a woman inside a train car had just given birth.

“I did not believe that I actually witnessed it,” subway rider Bryanna Brown said. “I just texted my boss so fast to let him know, like, if I’m late, just know that I’m witnessing someone give birth on the train.”

Video shows bystanders holding the baby after the woman gave birth. We’re not showing the faces of the mother or the baby out of respect for their privacy.

“Being a New Yorker is hard day to day. I’m just glad that we were all able to come together and actually help her though this process,” Brown said.

The conductor stopped the train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, and the conductor, a NYC Transit Train Service Supervisor and multiple NYPD officers went to check on the woman, the MTA says.

EMS arrived shortly and took the woman and the baby to Bellevue Hospital in good condition.

“This is another example of New Yorkers coming together to help each other, assisted by caring transit workers and other responders, reflecting the best of the subway community and this city. We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable—and hopefully less dramatic—rides,” NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement.

CBS News New York was able to track down the woman’s sister, who had reported her missing months ago in south Florida.

She said she found out her sister was in New York from the news, and she doesn’t know what would have brought her to the city because they don’t have any relatives here. But she said she’s relieved to hear both her sister and her new niece are doing well.

