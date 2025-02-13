Man sentenced to 68 months in prison for child exploitation charges

By Mariah Monsour

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KOAM) — Mickey Joe Callarman Jr., 45, of Altoona, was sentenced to 68 months in state prison after being convicted on nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Montgomery County District Court.

Judge Jeffrey Gettler imposed a 34-month sentence for the first two counts, to be served consecutively, with the remaining seven counts served concurrently.

According to court documents, Callarman must also register as a lifetime sexual offender and complete 24 months of post-release supervision.

Montgomery County Attorney Melissa Johnson confirmed the sentence was the maximum allowed under Kansas law, which limits total prison terms in such cases to twice the base sentence of 34 months.

Background Callarman was arrested in February 2019 after authorities discovered pornographic images of a child on his personal device.

Callarman admitted the images were taken of a family member two years prior, when the child was age 8.

According to authorities, additional sexually explicit images of other children who ranged in age from 11 to 14 were also discovered in Callarman’s possession.

His case faced multiple delays, including court shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, he unsuccessfully attempted to suppress evidence obtained through a search warrant, leading to his conviction.

