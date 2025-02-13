Woman pleads guilty to setting woman’s house on fire

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Texas woman who set fire to her boyfriend’s mother’s home pleaded guilty Monday in Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s court just as her trial for felonious simple arson was about to begin.

Tory Reed, 37, was charged with setting fire to Sharon Johnson’s home in the 5500 block of Ben Jai Drive the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Johnson was the mother of Reed’s then-boyfriend, Jenealious Johnson. The fire fully engulfed the home and ultimately destroyed the house. Reed confessed to Shreveport Fire Department investigators that she had set the fire. She said she initially just wanted to set the couch in the living room on fire, but then the fire got out of control and fully engulfed the home. She was the only person at the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, but the damage amounted to more than $54,000. When Reed returns to court Feb. 24, she faces up to 15 years in prison at hard labor, and a fine of up to $15,000. Reed was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Fernando Grider and Senae D. Hall. She was defended by Royal Alexander and Dave Knadler.

