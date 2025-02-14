Celebrating Impact: The 2025 Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show H-E-B Leads the Charge as Presenting Sponsor and Esteemed Community Leaders Backing the Mission

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON – The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events of the year, the 2025 Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show, where Houston’s most distinguished leaders, organizations, and businesses will converge to celebrate excellence, community service, and empowerment. Hosted by The Women’s Guild of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, under the auspices of Together for Good Ministries, Inc., this March 1st event at Hilton Americas – Houston promises an unforgettable afternoon of recognition, elegance, and inspiration.

At the helm of sponsorship support is H-E-B, stepping forward as the Presenting Sponsor, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Houston community. “H-E-B’s generosity exemplifies the spirit of giving back,” said Dr. Pamela Cormier, President of The Women’s Guild. “Their partnership enables us to uplift and empower those in need while celebrating leaders who are making an indelible mark on society.”

Joining this impressive list of backers is Houston Style Magazine, the Platinum Sponsor, continuing its legacy of amplifying the voices of changemakers and documenting the cultural and social impact of Houston’s most influential events.

Gold Standard Support: Sponsors Who Believe in the Mission

The event is further strengthened by Gold Sponsor Senator Borris Miles and Cydonii Miles, Esq., whose commitment to community enrichment aligns seamlessly with the core values of the luncheon. “It is an honor to support an event that not only celebrates achievements but actively contributes to Houston’s future through scholarships and education,” shared Senator Miles.

VIP Sponsors

Dr. Rose Austin

Dr. Fennoyee Thomas

Cheryl Duncan

Dr. Robert Jones,

Patricia Cooper

Judy Harrison

Tracie Kirkland

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee

Terrance Johnson/Tee Dee Catering

Silver Sponsors: A Collective Force for Good

The list of Silver Sponsors is a testament to the widespread support for this cause, featuring an array of distinguished individuals, businesses, and community leaders, including:

Cydonii Miles, Esq.

Karen McMillan

Dr. Forest Smith

Tanya Lattimore

Crumbl/Angela Sterling

Ulanda Peacock

Kimberly Borders

Regina Drake/Gayla Gardner

Janice Harris/Thomas/Hale Family Fund

Tequilla Wilson

Apryl Neal

Patricia Taylor

Susan Moore Fontenot

Paula Johnson

Jeffrey Miller

Connie Goodman Layne

Dr. Pamela Cormier

Judge Nikita Harmon

Elnora Flewellen

Denise Sanders

Texas Spring Cypress Chapter of The Links, Inc.

Debra Jennings

Kristin White

Evelyn Gordon, Esq.

Patricia Hogan Williams/Imani School

Drs. Terence and Diedra Fontaine

Friends of Terence Fontaine

Audria Patrick/Debbie Shelby

Regina Scroggins

Wanda Kimbrough

Jacqueline Preston

Womack Development

Demetra Jones/Paula Harris

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Mamie Williams

Friends of Dr. Shawn Simmons

Houston City Controller Chris Hollins

Rev. Dr. Patricia Williams

Dr. Tomikia LeGrande

Evelyn Washington

Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®

Ivy Educational and Charitable Foundation of Houston

Mayberry Homes

Their collective support underscores the unity of Houston’s business and civic leaders in championing educational empowerment and social impact.

Bronze Sponsors: Commitment in Action

Rounding out the esteemed sponsor list are Bronze Sponsors, demonstrating that every contribution, large or small, plays a crucial role in uplifting the community:

Tanja-Maria Harris

Shaun Smart

Margaux Rodgers

Honoring the Luminaries of Houston

With this year’s theme, “Celebrating Our Legacy, Built on Style and Grace,” the luncheon will honor nine distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions:

Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Council Member

Dr. Terence Fontaine, Executive Director of Aviation, Texas Southern University

Dr. Sharifa Glass, Pediatrician, The Vine Pediatrics and Lactation

Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, President, Prairie View A&M University

Borris L. Miles, Texas State Senator

Edward Pollard, Esq., Houston City Council Member

Dr. Shawn Simmons, Global Sustainable Procurement Manager, ExxonMobil

Dr. Patricia Williams, Clergywoman, Writer, and Pastoral Psychotherapist

Veteran journalist Melanie Lawson of ABC-13 Houston will serve as the emcee, adding a touch of journalistic excellence to the occasion.

A Legacy of Impact: The Women’s Guild and Together for Good Ministries

Founded by the late Audrey Hoffman Lawson, The Women’s Guild has been an integral part of Houston’s community service landscape for over six decades. The Guild’s commitment to education, transitional housing, and community outreach has touched thousands of lives. Partnering with Together for Good Ministries, Inc., this initiative continues to provide scholarships, school supplies, professional attire, and essential resources to underserved communities.

“Through the unwavering support of our sponsors and donors, we ensure that our impact is not just celebrated for one day but continues throughout the year,” Dr. Cormier emphasized.

Join the Movement: Secure Your Seat and Make a Difference

In addition to the awards luncheon, a vendor market will be held prior to the event, showcasing local businesses and culminating in a highly anticipated fashion show featuring top Houston designers.

Sponsorships, group, and individual tickets are still available for purchase. Donations are also welcome in support of this event’s mission. For more details, contact; wgimpactawards@gmail.com.

For media inquiries, please reach out to: Jackie Preston, Publicity Chair 📞 832-566-7307 ✉️ jfpreston@gmail.com

CoWanda White & Irene Allen, Publicity Co-chairs

Houston Style Magazine readers, this year’s Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show is not just an event; it’s a movement—one that ensures Houston’s legacy of leadership, service, and grace continues to thrive for generations to come. Join us in celebrating the power of community, the elegance of style, and the impact of service.

