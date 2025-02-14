Couple rescued from rushing waters in Orange County during damaging storm

By Chelsea Hylton

Orange County (KCAL, KCBS) — A man and a woman were rescued from the San Juan Creek in San Juan Capistrano after they became trapped in fast-moving water Friday morning.

The Orange County Fire Authority said they received reports around 1:42 a.m. that the couple was trapped and was holding onto trees and bushes.

One of the individuals had been dragged about 200 yards downstream by the current. They jumped into the arms of a rescuer, according to the OCFA.

The rescuer secured the victim, and a helicopter lifted them to safety. The man and woman were transported to the hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

“This successful rescue operation involved multiple resources — searching from shore, in boats ready to launch, on bridges downstream, and in the air — including upstaffed swift water rescue personnel positioned specifically for this rain event,” the OCFA said.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant around water, especially during storms.

The mudslides and debris flow across Southern California caused by heavy rainfall on Thursday left behind damage in communities.

