Jazzy Sundays in the Parks 2025: A Celebration of Houston’s Vibrant Jazz Legacy

February 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s favorite springtime jazz series, Jazzy Sundays in the Parks, is back, bringing rhythm, soul, and a whole lot of groove to the city’s most iconic green spaces. With a spectacular lineup of world-class musicians, this annual series promises to captivate audiences, celebrate Houston’s jazz heritage, and create unforgettable Sunday evenings filled with music, community, and culture. This free, family-friendly concert series—generously supported by the Kinder Foundation—is produced by Discovery Green Conservancy in collaboration with Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Emancipation Park Conservancy. It honors the deep roots of jazz in Houston while giving space for the next generation of jazz artists to shine.

A Harmonious Spring: Where & When to Catch the Vibes Music lovers can enjoy Jazzy Sundays in the Parks at three spectacular venues across Houston: 📍 Emancipation Park (3018 Emancipation Ave.) 🗓️ March 2, 9, 16 & 23 📍 Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.) 🗓️ April 6, 13, 20 & 27 📍 The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park (105 Sabine St.) 🗓️ May 11, 18, 25 & June 1 All concerts run from 5 PM – 7 PM. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, kick back, and enjoy the music under the open sky. Food trucks will be available, offering delicious bites, so arriving early ensures a prime spot and plenty of time to grab some eats!

Star-Studded Lineup: Who’s Taking the Stage?

🎶 Emancipation Park (March 2025) • March 02: Robert Glasper with Vince Greer • March 09: J Paul Jr & The Zydeco Nubreedz with S DOTT • March 16: Jones Family Singers with Charmin Greene & Jermaine Williams • March 23: Chris Dave & The Drumhedz with Tex Allen 🎶 Discovery Green (April 2025) • April 6: Lady Blackbird with Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra • April 13: Kendrick Scott with Monterey Jazz at TSU • April 20: Houston Ensemble and The Adam DeWalt Experience • April 27: Diunna Greenleaf and Laura Walls 🎶 The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park (May–June 2025) • May 11: MonoNeon and APBOYz • May 18: Bobby Lyle and Patric Johnston • May 25: Lao Tizer Band with Tareon Gully and Houston Groove Society • June 1: Charly Siaba and Los Souldees

For full details on the concert lineup, visit: 🌐 Emancipation Park 🌐 Discovery Green 🌐 Buffalo Bayou Park

More Than Just Music: Supporting Houston’s Green Spaces Jazzy Sundays is about more than just live music—it’s a testament to Houston’s thriving parks and public spaces. Emancipation Park Conservancy works tirelessly to restore, manage, and enhance Emancipation Park, ensuring that it remains a place of culture, history, and community engagement. Want to help keep Houston’s parks vibrant? Make an impact! Donations—whether one-time or monthly—help maintain these green spaces for future generations to enjoy. Visit Emancipation Park Conservancy to learn how you can support this incredible initiative.

Don’t Miss Out – The Jazz Experience Awaits! Jazzy Sundays in the Parks is more than a concert series—it’s an experience that brings people together through the universal language of jazz. Whether you’re a longtime jazz aficionado or simply looking for a fun and soulful way to spend a Sunday evening, this series is the perfect way to embrace Houston’s rich musical culture. Houston Style Magazine readers, so grab your picnic blankets, round up your crew, and get ready for an unforgettable season of Jazzy Sundays in the Parks 2025!

