Glenview officer killed in crash on his way to work, department says

By Jeramie Bizzle

GLENVIEW (WBBM) — A Glenview police officer was killed in a car crash Sunday morning in Barrington while on his way to work, according to the Glenview Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway. There, the Barrington Police Department found the victim, identified as officer Robert Fryc, 43, who had suffered fatal injuries during the crash.

Officer Fryc served with the Glenview Police Department since 2007 and was recently recognized at the Village’s Feb. 4 Board of Trustees meeting for being one of the first responders who helped save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

Police Chief William Fitzpatrick, in a statement, said:

“Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague, he was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together.”

Village President Michael Jenny added:

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview. On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc’s family, friends, and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.”

The Barrington Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating the incident.

The department said it has sent home many of the dayshift officers who worked with officer Fryc, and Cook County and neighboring communities are temporarily assisting with shift coverage.

The village and police department are asking for privacy and respect for officer Fryc’s family and colleagues.

