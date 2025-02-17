Mom found dead after Amber Alert issued for her, 4-year-old daughter in Broward County

By Viviana Lopez

TAMARAC, Fla. (WPBF) — A Sunday Amber Alert turns into a death investigation in Broward County.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office initially released an Amber Alert for Seraphina and Mary Gingles.

In the alert Nathan Gingles was named a suspect to their disappearance.

Around 12:30 p.m. BSO had updates that Seraphina Gingles and Nathan Gingles were located around 11 a.m.

Around 4:30 p.m. investigators provided an update saying Mary Gingles was found dead with a gunshot wound at the 5700 block of Plum Way.

The alert came after The Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway in Tamarac.

When they arrived at the scene deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue discovered a male suffering from a gunshot who later died at the scene.

After the incident deputies learned Seraphina was taken from the residence of the shooting.

Seraphina Gingles was last seen wearing light-colored clothing, and Mary Gingles was wearing an orange flower shirt and tan shorts.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) located the 2016 silver BMW X3 by the 7900 block of McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

The investigation remains active.

