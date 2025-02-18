‘Overly excited fan’ steals golf cart, crashes through gate at Fluor Field

By Zach Rainey

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Main Street Gate at Fluor Field in Greenville was damaged over the weekend after someone stole a golf cart and crashed through the gate.

The Greenville Drive shared on Facebook that “two overly excited fans” wanted to see Fluor Field so badly that they crashed through the gate.

Officers in Greenville responded to a report of malicious damage at Fluor Field Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, it was determined that someone jumped the fence, stole a golf cart from the field, and drove it through the fence.

The golf cart was found in front of the former Kmart off Stevens Street and Bear Drive.

Officers said no arrests have been made.

According to Greenville police, it has not been determined if there is more than one suspect.

