Solidarity with Palestine holds “Stronger Together” walk in Rochester skyways

By Evan Berg

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT) — On President’s Day, Feb. 17, The Solidarity with Palestine Committee held a protest in Rochester skyways to protest immigrant rights and U.S. arms trading with Israel amidst the country’s ongoing ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The protest, called “Stronger Together Walk for Peace and Solidarity” was one of dozens going on throughout the country as part of a national day of protest, most of which had ties to a movement called 50501.

Deah Kinion, a co-founder of the committee says the group chose to hold the event in the skyways due to subzero temperatures driving pedestrians indoors and their status as a public space made it similar to occupying a sidewalk.

Kinion said amidst a mx of responses, the goal was to start a conversation with the Rochester community about recent trends in U.S. politics and encourage them to push for change.

“We’re coming together for immigrant rights, for Free Palestine, and ending the funding for Israel and other wars around the world,” Kinion said.

Betsy Healy, a cancer patient at the Mayo Clinic, said she respected the group’s right to protest but disagreed with their decision to hold the protest in the skyway.

“People have a right to protest that’s a freedom of our country, I do think there’s an appropriate time and and an appropriate place. Doing it inside of the subways, or the skywalks of Rochester, when people like myself are getting medical treatment and maybe have already had a rough day and don’t need all the yelling or anything else, maybe be a little more courteous, ” Healy said.

Susanne Derby, another protester with the group, said her reason for going to the protest, was President Trump’s recent comments about relocating Palestinians to make way for new real estate opportunities in Gaza.

She said in her own family the current administration has been polarizing, with one of cousin’s being fervent Trump supporter, and another teaches immigrants english and was protesting in Minneapolis on Presidents Day.

She says the fact that there were so many protests on the holiday was appreciated.

“That’s motivating,” Derby said.

Other protests tied to the 50501 movement were held in state capitols like St. Paul and Des Moines on President’s Day with a focus on various recent policies tied to the Trump Administration such as recent layoffs of federal employees, immigration and foreign policy.

