Witnesses of drunk driving crash that killed beloved grandparents recount what happened

GRETNA, Louisiana (WDSU) — Bond is now set for a driver accused of drunk driving and killing two grandparents in Gretna. Stephan Juarez is being held on a bond at just over $620,000, including charges of vehicular homicide and DUI, second offense.

Just as we are finding out more about the grandparents, who were related to Hubert Gauthreaux, a man killed in the New Year’s Day terror attack along Bourbon Street.

Friends said the two had just finished watching a Tulane Baseball game when they stopped in Gretna for dinner.

Gretna police said Juarez was driving drunk and recklessly when he hit at least three cars in the area, including the Volvo the couple were at.

Hubert Gauthreaux and his wife, Victoria Gauthreaux, were killed during the crash. We are told their daughter was with them and had just gotten out of the car, witnessing her parents’ car get slammed.

WDSU spoke with close friends of the Gauthreaux, who sadly said the couple were deeply hurt following the death of their grandson and were trying to return to some normalcy when the incident occurred.

Rocky Lefevre, a friend of the Gauthreaux family, said, “Lord have mercy. It’s hard to visualize it. You come home from a funeral three weeks ago, then the grandparents get killed. It’s just too much. I just saw the grandparents at the funeral.”

Friends said Hubert Gauthreaux had worked with Tulane University in facility services for 30 years before retiring in 2016. While the couple had relocated to Mississippi following retirement, but visited their home of Gretna nearly every weekend.

Gretna police said Juarez, the man who allegedly committed the crime, had his license suspended already for a previous drunk driving case.

His charges include operating a vehicle while impaired, two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, no seatbelt, suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana.

Police said at least three other people were injured along Fourth Street when the truck plowed down the street.

Mindy Gough is a cook at Common Grounds and said she was taking a break outside when she witnessed the incident.

“He gunned it from what was the second light. From way up the street. He kept speeding up and up and up. I knew he wasn’t going to stop,” Gough said.

Gough, who knew and loved the couple, had a message for the man responsible.

“I hope he realizes all the pain he caused that night. None of us will be able to forget it. Two wonderful people were lost,” Gough said.

