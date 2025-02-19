13-year-olds arrested after allegedly stealing DoorDash vehicle, leading officers on pursuit

By CBS 58 Newsroom

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Wauwatosa police say they arrested two 13-year-olds Monday after they stole a DoorDash vehicle and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Police say the DoorDash driver left the vehicle running and unattended when it was stolen.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused, leading police on a pursuit down W. North Avenue before crashing into another vehicle.

The suspects fled on foot and were taken into custody.

Wauwatosa police say the teens were arrested for hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting an officer.

