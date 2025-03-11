Swan found on busy highway returns home, officials say

By Spencer Tracy

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A swan took police on a wild chase Friday morning in Orlando. The city said that the swan is doing OK and was returned to its original home.

It happened on State Road 408 near Bumby Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

Highway cameras captured the entire incident.

Many people were wondering how the swan ended up on the 408.

“There are some lakes in that area, and there is a swan population where people are keeping them. It’s very easy for one of these animals to fly onto major highways and things like that,” said Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

Sheehan said the swan was safely transported to the Lake Eola House, and it was determined it was not one of theirs.

She said it was also a miracle that neither the swan nor any drivers were hurt.

“We have a volunteer that works with some of the other flocks in the area, and he figured out where the swan was supposed to go, and the city returned it,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said that right now, it is mating season for swans.

“These animals are put in danger if you don’t clip their wings. You have to take care of them and do the proper swan care, or it can be catastrophic to the swan and motorists,” Sheehan said.

