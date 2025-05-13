Family says no one will tell them medical condition of son shot by police one month ago

By Michelle Bandur

ELK GROVE, California (KCRA) — The family of an Elk Grove man is demanding answers from police and Kaiser Permanente.

After officers shot Jerry Tolliver Jr., 50, one month ago at a fast food restaurant on Stockton Boulevard near Highway 99, they said they’ve been kept in the dark about his medical condition.

His frustrated father stood outside Kaiser South Hospital on Monday.

“It’s really driving me crazy. I just need some answers,” said Jerry Tolliver, Sr.

Doctors treat his son for a police shooting that happened one month ago.

“That’s a long time to be hospitalized. Obviously, that tells us that it’s not a good situation,” said Leia Schenk with Empact. “It’s pretty bad — something is going on that they’re not wanting the family to know and why.”

Advocates with Empact and the NAACP joined the Tolliver family in demanding answers from Elk Grove police and Kaiser.

Tolliver’s father said he hasn’t been allowed to visit, talk with, or get information on his son’s medical condition since the shooting.

Jerry Tolliver, Sr., found out police shot his son when he filed a missing person’s report.

“I haven’t seen him in three days, and so when I made this report, the detective got back in touch and he said, ‘No, we have him in custody.'”

Police said about 11:30 p.m. April 12, officers responded to the In-N-Out restaurant to a call of a person acting erratically and showing a firearm inside the restaurant. They said when officers tried to talk with Tolliver outside, “he was shot, taken to a hospital, his condition unknown.”

Police released a picture of a gun found at the scene.

“We are not absolving Jerry or anyone else of any criminal activity,” Schenk said. “Whatever took place that day, if a crime occurred, we understand that Jerry has to be accountable to that. No one’s arguing that point.”

The family is also calling for transparency, wanting police to release videos from the body-worn and dash cameras and the names of the officers.

“We understand there are questions regarding the condition of the individual involved in the recent incident. Due to privacy laws, we are not able to release any medical information about the suspect.

A Critical Incident Video that provides context and details about the event will be released later this week,” said Sgt. Jason Jimenez with Elk Grove Police.

KCRA 3 also reached out to Kaiser and a spokesperson referred us back to Elk Grove Police and didn’t answer why the family has not received any medical information.

