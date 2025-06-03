2 Chinese nationals accused of smuggling “dangerous biological pathogen” into Michigan

By Paula Wethington, Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — Two Chinese nationals are accused of smuggling a “potential agroterrorism weapon” via a noxious fungus into the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, both citizens of the People’s Republic of China, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud, officials said in a complaint unsealed Tuesday. It is the second time in a week that a Chinese national with ties to the University of Michigan has been charged in a federal investigation. Last week, a Chinese national who was attending the Ann Arbor-based university, was charged with illegally voting in the November 2024 election.

Jian worked at the University of Michigan, according to officials. Her boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university.

The investigation is a joint effort of the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals— including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party—are of the gravest national security concerns,” U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said in his statement. “These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”

The district attorney’s office was supported in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division and Marty C. Raybon, Director of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The FBI arrested Jian in connection with smuggling activity into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon.

Officials said the “noxious fungus causes ‘head blight,’ a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year. Fusarium graminearum’s toxins cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock.”

According to the complaint, Jian received Chinese government funding for her work on this pathogen in China.

The complaint also alleges that Jian’s electronics contain information describing her membership in and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. It is further alleged that Jian’s boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen and that he first lied but then admitted to smuggling Fusarium graminearum through Detroit Metropolitan Airport so that he could conduct research on it at the laboratory at the University of Michigan where Jian worked.

“This was a complex investigation involving CBP offices from across the country, alongside our federal partners. I’m grateful for their tireless efforts, ensuring our borders remain secure from all types of threats while safeguarding America’s national security interests,” Raybon said.

Jian will make her first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the University of Michigan for comment.

