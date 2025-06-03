Armed man arrested during church service

By Gabrielle Parish

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A man is behind bars after bringing a gun and a backpack full of ammunition into Bellaire Baptist Church during Sunday morning service, shocking churchgoers and leaving the community searching for answers.

Christopher Dewayne Strong was arrested at the scene after church security detained him and alerted Bossier City police. He now faces several charges, including terrorism, simple battery and illegal carrying of a weapon.

The incident occurred during the church’s 10:15 a.m. livestreamed service. Executive Pastor Jeff Harper said Strong, a man the church has supported in the past, entered the sanctuary and climbed onto the media platform at the back of the room.

“He climbed up there, pulled out the firearm,” Harper said. “One of our staff members in the sound booth, directly behind the camera platform, saw it.”

While the congregation remained unaware, the sound technician quietly alerted church security. The event was captured on Facebook Live, where more than 3,800 viewers were tuned in. Strong attempted to turn the camera toward the crowd, but he was unsuccessful — a delay that allowed the church’s security team to intervene.

“They got the firearm before he could get back down to grab it,” Harper said.

He went onto say “Strong is well known to them. The church has previously provided him food, shelter and access to church facilities”.

“My wife, who’s a senior counselor knows him well,” Harper said. “He was an incredible wrestler, a state champion powerlifter. We’ve gone out of our way to help him in multiple ways.”

Harper credited the church’s trained security team — which includes retired Bossier City police officers and military personnel — with preventing a potential tragedy.

BCPD said Strong may be dealing with health issues. No injuries were reported.

