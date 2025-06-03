Athlete honors his dad after unexpected passing amid perfect 59-0 baseball season

By Marvin Hurst

Click here for updates on this story

Texas (KTVT) — Henry Cooper Huspen is still navigating the emotional collision of triumph and loss. The 23-year-old LSU Shreveport graduate helped make sports history with his team’s undefeated season, just days after losing one of the most important people in his life.

“I try to celebrate in the grief,” Huspen said. “No matter what, like right now, my dad’s happy and wants me to keep going and live my life.”

Huspen, an outfielder for LSU Shreveport, was part of the first college baseball team to complete a perfect season, finishing 59-0 and winning the NAIA World Series.

His father, Bob Huspen, 61, was a devoted fan of baseball and golf. He never missed a game, often traveling to support his sons, Cooper and Colin, who play at different colleges.

“He had his tickets booked,” Cooper said. “He told me he was going to be five rows up, right behind home plate. He couldn’t wait to get there.”

The two had planned the trip to Idaho for the championship. Just days earlier, they celebrated Cooper’s college graduation with dinner at a steakhouse. The next day, Bob helped move his son’s belongings back to Texas before planning to fly out for the tournament.

But before the first game, Cooper received devastating news at an NAIA banquet: his father had died unexpectedly. He rushed home to Allen to be with his mother and brother.

“His love for us and for the game showed in everything he did,” said Colin Huspen, 21, who plays baseball at Abilene Christian University. “He never missed a game. He shaped us into the players and people we are today. We will miss him so much.”

Despite the heartbreak, Cooper returned to Idaho to honor his father’s memory. His teammates supported him, even hanging a jersey in the dugout in tribute.

“His performance was more than just athletic; it was a tribute,” Kristi Huspen said. “In honoring his father’s legacy, Cooper reminded us all what true strength looks like.”

LSU Shreveport defeated Southeastern Florida 13-7 to complete the historic season. Cooper was awarded the Charles Berry Hustle Award, given to players who demonstrate unwavering commitment on the field.

“I talk to him every night,” Cooper said. “I let him know we’re doing this for him. That’s the most important thing for me—being strong for him.”

Bob Huspen’s funeral will be held on Thursday, June 5, in the Chicago area. On Father’s Day, the brothers plan to watch the final round of the U.S. Open and remember the man who never missed a moment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.