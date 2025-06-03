Bay Area man walks barefoot from San Francisco to Santa Cruz to aid immigrant children

By Ricardo Tovar

Santa Cruz, California (KSBW) — A Bay Area man is walking from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, barefoot, to raise funds for immigrant children who have been detained at the border.

Patrick McConnell says he has partnered with the Young Center, which provides advocates for immigrant children and reunites them with their families.

He started the walk on Saturday and anticipates being in Santa Cruz by Thursday.

“A few years ago, I did a fundraiser where I shaved my head and donated my hair to Wigs for Kids, and I promised myself I’d do it again when my hair got long enough,” said McConnell. “This time around, I wanted to do something bigger, something that would really capture people’s attention and get them excited to contribute. I came across a story of a man who walked barefoot across the U.S. for his cause, and it struck a chord. So I thought, maybe I could do something like that!”

He chose walking barefoot to give himself a challenge, as well as to highlight that many immigrant children “have walked hundreds of miles fleeing violence and hardship.”

When KSBW 8 asked McConnell if he was scared to walk barefoot for over 100 miles—since he could step on glass or hurt himself, after all—he said, “I’m not scared, but I know it’ll be uncomfortable. I am grateful to have love and support from my community behind me, and more importantly, I’ve got a mission that’s bigger than my own discomfort. This is for the kids, plain and simple.”

So far, the walk has raised over $13,000. You can follow his journey on Instagram.

