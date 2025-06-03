Big Bear eaglet takes flight from nest

By Julie Sharp, Austin Turner

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Big Bear’s famed bald eagle parents, Jackie and Shadow, are getting closer to being empty-nesters as one of their two eaglets took flight from the comforts of the nest on Monday.

At about 10:46 a.m., one of the eaglets was perched on a branch when she appeared to jump off, flap her wings and fly away. Friends of Big Bear Valley Executive Director Sandy Steers told KCAL News on Monday that it was Sunny who left the nest, while Gizmo stayed behind.

“I feel elated that Sunny made it and is flying and is successful,” Steers said.

It’s not yet clear where Sunny flew off too, but young eagles oftentimes return to the nest relatively quickly after their first flight, Steers said.

The eaglets were born in March and are nearly 13 weeks old, making it prime-fledging time. Viewers of the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam have been anticipating the moment when eaglets Sunny and Gizmo would brave flight. “Fledge watch” began around May 13, as bald eagles are between 10 to 12 weeks old when they leave their nest.

Sunny’s flight on Monday was the result of days of practice.

Friends of Big Bear Valley noted on Facebook posts that the pair had been flapping and jumping, preparing for their flight as they stood on the outer rails of their nest.

“The birds show signs of flight as they start flapping their wings hard and fast enough to feel their feet lift slightly off the nest. They will then likely start venturing out onto the outer branches of the nest tree and also practice there,” FOBBV wrote on Facebook. Once confident, they will take off, likely near a perch tree where Jackie and Shadow have been hanging out.

As of Monday, Gizmo was yet to leave the nest with her sister. Steers said Gizmo was slower developing than Sunny, so it’s not yet clear if she’ll be ready in the next few days.

What’s next for the eaglets?

Gizmo and Sunny were both determined to be female, based on quick growth. Both will remain in the habitat for one to three months after fledging, and FOBBV said they will likely be in and out of the nest during this time.

“By fall, they will take off on their own. Since they aren’t banded, we will have no way to know if they stay together, or for how long,” FOBBV wrote on Facebook. It is also not known if they will recognize each other. The organization noted that there is some evidence that bald eagles can memorize, but there have not been any specific studies to verify that information.

Most eagles reach maturity around 5 years old, with a white head and tail and bright yellow beaks and eyes.

